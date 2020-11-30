Mother who sued doctor for child’s brain injuries gets $2.6M

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A jury in Mississippi has awarded a $2.6 million verdict to a woman who sued a doctor saying his inaction caused her child to have brain injuries.

The Clarion Ledger reports a Rankin County Circuit Court jury awarded the money to Ashley Koenig Williams this month. She had filed a malpractice lawsuit against Dr. William Bush.

Attorney Shane Langston says Bush diagnosed the fetus with poor growth in 2011, but did not monitor the pregnancy.

Langston says the baby suffered brain injuries including cerebral palsy. Defense attorney Whit Johnson says there was not a significant concern requiring Bush’s intervention in the pregnancy.

He argues the child’s issues are not something the doctor could have prevented.