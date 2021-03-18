Mother and son in Mississippi indicted on fraud charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal grand jury in has indicted a mother and son on wire fraud and other charges that accuse them of improperly obtaining millions of dollars from the state of Mississippi.

The indictments of Nancy New and Zachary New were unsealed Thursday. Each pleaded not guilty. A judge set a trial date of May 3.

The indictments accuse Nancy New and Zachary New of fraudulently obtaining more than $2 million from the Mississippi Department of Education to the private New Summit School in Jackson.

The indictments say they sought payment by falsely claiming some people were teachers.