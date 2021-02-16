Most Mississippi state vaccination sites closed due to storm

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say all but one Mississippi State Department of Health vaccination sites will be closed Tuesday due to the winter storm that’s slamming the region.

The agency says the one site that will remain open will be the Coast Coliseum in Harrison County.

The Clarion Ledger reports that the sites were also closed Monday due to the storm.

Health officials say that in Harrison and Jackson counties, appointments scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for the same time on Feb. 20.

A rescheduled date for Tuesday appointments has not yet been announced.