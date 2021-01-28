More Mississippi legislators test positive for coronavirus

A sparse crowd of lawmakers, lobbyists and security, listen as Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state’s coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Reeves requested the outdoor venue and a limited number of attendees following covid protocol. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says four state senators are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two of the four had already been diagnosed last week, and two more have been added to the list. Hosemann gave the update during a news conference Thursday.

House Speaker Philip Gunn said last week that at least one House member was out with the highly contagious virus.

Hosemann and Gunn were among about four dozen Mississippi legislators who tested positive for the coronavirus last summer in the largest outbreak so far of any statehouse in the U.S.