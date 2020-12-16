Mississippians warned of weed species that chokes out plants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forestry officials are warning of an invasive weed that chokes out native plants.
The Sun Herald reports that Cogon Grass is among the world’s most invasive weed species.
Experts say it’s taking root in Mississippi.
Officials said the invasive species has been found across parts of the southeastern U.S.
They say many of the Cogon Grass “hot spots” are concentrated in south Mississippi.
Experts say it could spread to the north and west in the future.
Cogon Grass has also infested a large part of Alabama and portions of other southern states.
