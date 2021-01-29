Mississippians quickly fill new virus vaccine appointments

Mississippi

Walgreens pharmacist Chris McLaurin prepares to vaccinate Lakandra McNealy, a Harmony Court Assisted Living employee, with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there have been 9,796 cases of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities and 1,791 deaths as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents have scrambled quickly to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that 15,000 new appointments were available for the first of two doses. In just over two hours, all of the appointments were filled.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Mississippi are available for those 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Inoculations are being done at hospitals, community health centers, private clinics and at 19 state-run drive-thru facilities throughout the state.

  • James Hill, 69, who served separate stints in both the Army and Navy, left, holds his sleeve as Brent Myers, a CVS pharmacist, readies to administer the Pfizer covid vaccination, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Hill was among the first residents to receive the Pfizer covid vaccination. Residents and staff at two of the four veterans homes were inoculated on Saturday with the vaccinations planned for the two other homes next week. The veterans homes were among the hardest hit senior living facilities by the virus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Walgreens pharmacist Chris McLaurin prepares to vaccinate Lakandra McNealy, a Harmony Court Assisted Living employee, with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there have been 9,796 cases of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities and 1,791 deaths as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces that residents who are 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions will now be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a press conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

