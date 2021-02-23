Mississippi woman slips on ice, dies from exposure

An abandoned car is covered in snow on the shoulder of Briley Parkway in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a fall turned deadly for a Mississippi woman who ultimately died over the weekend, likely from prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures.

The Vicksburg Post reports 66-year-old Pearl Deckard, of Vicksburg, fell around 1 a.m. Sunday but was not found for hours.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a trailer park about someone crying in distress, but couldn’t find anyone near the area.

About 4 a.m., a man called, saying he had found his wife unconscious in the backyard of their home _ a half-mile from the trailer park.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.