Mississippi told to pay $500K to wrongfully imprisoned man

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, Curtis Flowers flanked by sister Priscilla Ward, right, exits the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss. The NFL says it is honoring Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years. He was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is ordering Mississippi to pay $500,000 to a Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned more than 22 years. Curtis Flowers was tried six times in a quadruple murder case.

He was released in December 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court said a district attorney had excluded Black jurors from his trials.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in September that she would not try him a seventh time in the slayings and a robbery that happened in 1996.

In November, Flowers sued the state seeking compensation for wrongful imprisonment. A judge Tuesday ordered the $500,000 payment to Flowers — the maximum allowed under state law.