Mississippi to pay $5M to settle food stamp data claims

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services has agreed to pay the federal government $5 million to settle claims that it manipulated reporting within a food assistance program and received undeserved performance bonuses.

The settlement announced Monday stems from allegations that a consulting company gave the state recommendations that injected bias into its federal reporting for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington says the settlement involves alleged false reporting data for fiscal years 2012 and 2013.

Alaska, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as the consulting company, have reached settlements with the government in the investigation.

