Mississippi to get nearly $200M for testing, vaccinations

A member of the Mississippi National Guard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in his arm, by a fellow guard member, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Flowood, Miss. One hundred doses of the vaccine were administered to both Mississippi Air and Army National Guard service members who serve as first responders and currently assist with the administering of the COVID-19 test at Mississippi Department of Health drive through community testing sites across the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will receive close to $200 million from the federal government for coronavirus testing and vaccinations.

The state is to receive $171.3 million for testing. Mississippi will see $26.8 million for vaccinations. U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says the cash influx will help “control this virus.”

The state Health Department reported Friday that Mississippi had 2,175 new confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday evening. The department also reported 40 deaths.

The state has reported nearly 233,665 cases of the virus and 5,101 deaths from it since the start of the pandemic.