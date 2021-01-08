Mississippi to get nearly $200M for testing, vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will receive close to $200 million from the federal government for coronavirus testing and vaccinations.
The state is to receive $171.3 million for testing. Mississippi will see $26.8 million for vaccinations. U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says the cash influx will help “control this virus.”
The state Health Department reported Friday that Mississippi had 2,175 new confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday evening. The department also reported 40 deaths.
The state has reported nearly 233,665 cases of the virus and 5,101 deaths from it since the start of the pandemic.
