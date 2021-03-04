Mississippi teacher pay raise plan inches forward in Senate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A teacher wears a mask and teaches remotely from her classroom on September 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City, the nation’s largest school district opened its classrooms to remote teaching this week and plans to open in-person blended teaching and learning next week. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate is pushing forward with a plan to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the United States.

Senators unanimously passed a bill Thursday to give most Mississippi teachers and teachers’ assistants a $1,000 pay raise during the year that begins July 1.

Newer teachers would receive $1,100 in an effort to make the jobs more attractive. The bill will return to the House.

Members there could either accept it or seek final negotiations with the Senate. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign any teacher pay raise bill that legislators send him this year.