Mississippi teacher pay bill clears 1 step, goes to House

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has voted unanimously to move forward with a teacher pay raise plan.

Senators asked no questions before passing a bill Thursday. But, it is not clear whether the bill will survive in the House.

It is similar to a proposal that stalled last year because of economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It would give a $1,000 raise to any teacher with at least three years’ experience.

Newer teachers would get $1,100, to make the jobs more attractive. Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories