Mississippi teacher pay bill clears 1 step, goes to House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has voted unanimously to move forward with a teacher pay raise plan.

Senators asked no questions before passing a bill Thursday. But, it is not clear whether the bill will survive in the House.

It is similar to a proposal that stalled last year because of economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It would give a $1,000 raise to any teacher with at least three years’ experience.

Newer teachers would get $1,100, to make the jobs more attractive. Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.