Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, right, and Rep. Clay Deweese, R-Oxford, confer on the floor of the House at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are bickering over a proposal to overhaul the state tax structure.

A plan passed the House last month. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins killed the bill Tuesday by not bringing it up for a vote before a deadline.

But the House then revived the tax cut plan by putting it into another bill. The proposal would phase out the state income tax and cut the grocery tax in half.

It also would increase the sales tax and several other taxes. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wants to phase out the income tax. Legislators are in session until early April.

