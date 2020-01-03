Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith filing for relection

JACKSON, Ms. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi is filing papers Friday to run for reelection. She is expected to campaign by emphasizing her loyalty to President Donald Trump.
But a Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, is reminding voters about a “public hanging” comment Hyde-Smith made in 2018.
Hyde-Smith said she was praising a supporter, but Espy said the comment dredged up Mississippi’s painful racist history.
Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says if Democrats retake the Senate, that will be the “first step into a thousand years of darkness.”
Hyde-Smith is a former state agriculture commissioner. She’s the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3, US and Iran tensions increase, a Memphis Burger King employee allegedly pulls gun on customer, and Jason Garrett out as Cowboys head coach
- US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad airstrike
- BREAKING: Jerry Jones claps back, Jason Garrett out as Cowboys’ head coach
- Memphis Burger King employee pulls gun after customer complains about order
- South Congress deadly stabbing suspect in hospital after jumping off roof fleeing from police