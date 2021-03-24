Mississippi Senate: Take time to study state tax structure

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate is again resisting House efforts to make big, quick changes to the state tax structure.
Senators have adopted a resolution to create a 14-member tax study committee that would meet later this year.
But the House could kill this effort by the Senate. Republicans control the House and the Senate, so this is not a partisan fight. In debate over the resolution Monday, Senate leaders said they are leery of making significant changes without public hearings.
The House voted in February to phase out Mississippi’s income tax, cut the 7% grocery tax in half and increase several other taxes.