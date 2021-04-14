Mississippi seeks federal disaster aid after winter storms

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit groups recover costs from responding to winter storms.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office announced Wednesday that 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians estimated about $25 million in damage.

The governor’s office says more counties could be added to the request later. The storms in mid-February brought large parts of the state to a standstill.

The federal public assistance program provides money for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoration of public infrastructure.