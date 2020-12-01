Mississippi schools receive computers for distance learning

State Superintendent Carey Wright, follows virus protocol and remains masked while speaking to lawmakers following a legislative hearing on distance learning and broadband for schools Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The impact of COVID-19 forced school closure statewide and use of the existing broadband system for learning proved to be taxing, especially in rural communities. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi schools are closer to overcoming the digital divide that quickly became evident at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright. She spoke during an online forum on Monday.

Wright says the state Department of Education has delivered about 325,000 laptop computers or tablets to public schools in recent weeks.

They were purchased with part of the coronavirus relief money that Mississippi received from the federal government.

School districts could buy devices on their own, or to be part of a state bulk purchasing program. Most took part in the bulk program.