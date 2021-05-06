Mississippi school maintenance workers arrested for fraud

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state auditor says that two former school maintenance workers allegedly submitted falsified timesheets.

Michael Ludlow and Mickey Bellande Jr. were arrested on fraud and embezzlement charges Wednesday.

Ludlow is accused of indicating on timesheets last year that he was at work when he was actually absent. Investigators say Ludlow allegedly bought controlled substances while on the clock using a vehicle owned by the school district.

Bellande is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets and using a school vehicle to conduct personal business.

The Sun Herald reports Ludlow was released from jail on a $5,000 bond, but Bellande remains in jail.