Mississippi school district to fire drivers who walked out

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district says it will fire 21 bus drivers who walked off the job last week protesting a reduction in work hours and pay.

Fifteen of the drivers told The Commercial Dispatch they received phone calls Thursday telling them administrators will recommend the school board fire them.

Drivers say the district is threatening the safety of children. Assistant Superintendent Glenn Dedeaux says he believes the district can operate its routes with the remaining 25 drivers.

But drivers say doubling routes means students will likely fill buses raising the risk of spreading COVID-19.

School board members approved a revised salary schedule on Aug. 20. paying $12 an hour for 4 1/2 hours a day.