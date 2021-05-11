Mississippi says it awaits $600K repayment from Brett Favre

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students. Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up to, according to a spokesperson for Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Logan Reeves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has yet to repay $600,000 received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up.

The former athlete had previously said he would pay the state after an audit revealed $1.1 million had been paid to his company, Favre Enterprises. Auditors said that was part of $94 million in welfare spending “questioned” in a 2020 audit.

That meant auditors saw clear misspending or could not verify money was lawfully spent. Favre made an initial payment of $500,000 a year ago. He has not been accused of a crime.