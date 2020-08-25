Mississippi runs 5 state banner finalists up the flagpole

This combination of images provided by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows the five proposed designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. The proposals will be made into flags and be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson, Miss. Voters will decide on a new flag in the Nov. 3 election. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is literally running some proposals up a flagpole as it searches for a new state banner.

A commission that’s working to recommend a new state flag is meeting Tuesday.

It is scheduled to fly the five final designs to see how the flags look fluttering in the breeze, or hanging limply without any wind.

They are conducting the exercise before choosing a winner because flags look different high on a pole than they do as drawings on a computer screen.

In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist