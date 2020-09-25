Mississippi receives $23M in federal funds for flood relief

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has received nearly $23 million in emergency relief funds to repair federal roadways that were damaged by severe flooding.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the five Federal Highway Administration awards on Thursday.

The funds include $8 million to the National Park Service for repairs along the Natchez Trace National Parkway and at Vicksburg National Military Park, which suffered mudslides and erosion.

The Mississippi Transportation Department received nearly $15 million for various repairs and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service got nearly $42,000.

Authorities issued federal and state emergency disaster declarations following heavy rains and flooding in 2019 and early 2020.