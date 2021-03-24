Mississippi ramps up mass vaccinations in state prisons

Medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State officials say Mississippi has given COVID-19 shots to thousands of state prisoners.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says the effort began with the state’s most populated prison — Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

By Friday, officials say they’d completed vaccinating nearly all of the 3,017 inmates there. The agency says inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman will be vaccinated this week and those at South Mississippi Correctional Institution next week.

Officials say some states have had as many as 40% of inmates refuse the vaccine, but Mississippi has only experienced about 1% refusing it.