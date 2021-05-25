Mississippi protesters: Revive medical marijuana proposal

The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan Norvell, listen to speakers protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi’s initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Protesters are demanding that Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves call legislators into special session to restore a medical marijuana initiative.

Voters approved Initiative 65 in November and the state Supreme Court recently overturned it. In the 6-3 ruling May 14, justices also invalidated Mississippi’s entire initiative process.

They said the process is outdated, so the medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the ballot.

About 1.3 million people voted in Mississippi in November, with more than 766,000 in favor of the medical marijuana proposal.

The Republican governor has not said whether he will call a special session.

