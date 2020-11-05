Mississippi program to use door cameras to fight crime

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, photo, a Ring doorbell camera is seen at a home in Wolcott, Conn. A group of Democratic U.S. senators is questioning Amazon about the security of its Ring doorbell cameras following reports that some Ukraine-based employees had access to video footage from customers’ homes. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city could begin using residents’ door security cameras in its effort to fight rising crime.

Recently, Jackson began a pilot program with two technology corporations to provide a platform for the police department to access private surveillance cameras.

Mayor Chockwe Antar Lumumba tells WLBT-TV that the city would only be able to access the cameras if a homeowner or business owner gives permission.

And, he says access to the devices would occur only if a crime occurred in their areas. The 45-day pilot program is free to the city.

Lumumba said it’s too early to say whether the city would continue the contract after that time.