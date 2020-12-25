Mississippi prisons to allow smoking, starting in February

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of Mississippi’s prison system says inmates will be allowed to smoke, starting Feb. 1.

Smoking has been banned for a decade in the state’s 21 prisons and other facilities. But Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says in a news release that some inmates have been lighting up, anyway.

He says people have been smuggling in tobacco. One goal of allowing smoking is to break the trade in expensive contraband tobacco.

Cigarettes will be sold at market prices in prison commissaries. Smoking areas will be designated outside.