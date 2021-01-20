Mississippi prison system announces more inmate deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says two inmates have died at a Jackson hospital.

The department says Wednesday that 48-year-old James Ned Carter and 54-year-old John Lee Lewis had been in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Carter died Monday. He was convicted of a drug charge. Lewis died Sunday. He was convicted of burglary.

The private company that runs East Mississippi Correctional Facility also announced two inmate deaths recently. Eight inmate deaths have been announced in the state this year.

At least 106 died from late 2019 to the end of 2020. Mississippi’s prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.