Mississippi officials expect 37,000 vaccine doses next week

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces that residents who are 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions will now be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a press conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves says he is expecting about 37,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Mississippi next week.

The allocation will help bolster the state’s supply after a surge in demand this week left the state with no available appointments at drive-thru vaccination sites.

The surge came after Reeves announced that the state was making vaccinations available to anyone 65 and older or people of any age with underlying health conditions.

New appointments to get coronavirus vaccinations in Mississippi will likely be available again the week of Jan. 25.