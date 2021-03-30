Mississippi: No extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage

Rep. Gregory Holloway, D-Hazlehurst, left, confers with Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An effort to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage has failed in Mississippi. The state has high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality.

The program usually has two months of coverage for women after they give birth. Physicians recommended extending it to a full year to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies.

Senators approved the coverage extension earlier this year. But, the provision was not included in the final version of the Medicaid bill that the House and Senate both passed Tuesday night.

The bill reauthorizes Medicaid for another three years. It goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.