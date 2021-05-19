“Yes on 76” suspends campaign to put Medicaid Expansion on Mississippi ballot

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph, center, questions attorney Justin Matheny of the Mississippi attorney general’s office, during arguments over a lawsuit that challenges the state’s initiative process and seeks to overturn a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, “Yes On 76” announced that they have suspended their campaign to put Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. This comes after the Mississippi State Supreme Court Judges declared Initiative 65 (medical marijuana) as void due to the state’s outdated initiative process.

Leaders with the campaign said they will continue their advocacy once a functional ballot measure is in place in Mississippi. They issued the following statement: