Work on Amazon warehouse fuels spike in Canton’s sales taxes

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is seeing significantly higher taxes from an Amazon warehouse that hasn’t even opened yet.

WAPT-TV reports that for the past year, Amazon has been building a fulfillment center in Canton. Stacy Lester of the Madison County Economic Development Authority says there’s been a 19% increase in sales tax from last year.

Lester says the increase is from construction workers and others involved with the project buying locally during the building phase.

The facility is expected to bring 1,200 jobs to the warehouse by the time it opens this fall.