JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – May is rolling in with more Spring flowers and rain showers. The last thing Mississippi needs is more rain showers this month! Be sure to enjoy May while it lasts, before the temperature starts reaching 90° in a month or so. Many of this month’s activities revolve around the outdoors, so mark your calendar and don’t forget your sunscreen.
Central Mississippi:
- May 1 – Crawfish in the Courtyard – Natchez
- May 5 – Fondren Live – Jackson
- May 5 – JSL Spring Luncheon 2022 – Jackson
- May 6 – Celebration of the Arts – Yazoo City
- May 6 & 7 – Mercantile Mississippi – Jackson
- May 7 – Rez Life Crawfish Festival – Brandon
- May 7 – Spring Outdoor Market and Rummage Sale – Brandon
- May 7 – Raymond County Fair – Raymond
- May 7 – Mississippi Braves benefit night -Pearl
- May 7 – Natchez Trace Century Ride – Ridgeland
- May 7 – “The World of Marty Stuart” exhibit opens – Jackson
- May 7 – Mississippi Makers Fest – Jackson
- May 7 – Opening Day Farmers Market – Vicksburg
- May 7 – 2nd Annual Derby Bash – Natchez
- May 7 – First Responder Car Show Fundraiser – Vicksburg
- May 10 – Rossini, Puccini and Martinis – Natchez
- May 12 – Canton Flea Market – Canton
- May 13 – Spring Classics in the Courtyard – Vicksburg
- May 14 – Olde Towne Craft Market – Clinton
- May 14 – Seersucker and Sombreros – Jackson
- May 14 – May Merry Market – Natchez
- May 14 – Flowood Family Festival – Flowood
- May 14 – Seeds of Spring – A Children’s Series – Jackson
- May 14 – Evening at Endymion: “The Blush and Buff Spring Gala” – Jackson
- May 18 – Ride of Silence 2022 – Ridgeland
- May 21 – Run for the Money 5K – Mendenhall
- May 21 – Springfest 2022 – Vicksburg
- May 21 & 22 – Renaissance Marathon Festival – Ridgeland
Pine Belt:
- May 2 – Lunch at the Y – Laurel
- May 5 – Cinco de Milo – Hattiesburg
- May 5 – Annual Merchant Mixer & Business Meeting – Waynesboro
- May 6 – Jones CO.nnect First Fridays – Laurel
- May 7 – Day in the Park 5K Run & 1-Mile Fun Run – Laurel
- May 7 – Okatoma Festival – Collins
- May 7 – Hattiesburg GeoTour Launch Party – Hattiesburg
- May 7 – Better Than Ezra performance – Hattiesburg
- May 7 – Hats & Horses Kentucky Derby Charity Event – Waynesboro
- May 10 – Plant Swap and Sale – Soso
- May 13 – Wine Down Downtown – Laurel
- May 14 – 2nd Annual Car and Truck Show – Laurel
- May 14 – Front Street Fest – Richton
- May 14 – 600-yard Mid-Range Match – Laurel
- May 21 – Shred Day – Petal
- May 21 – Right Way to Throw Away Day – Hattiesburg
- May 21 – VetFest – Hattiesburg
- May 26 – Sip & Shop – Sumrall
- May 30 – Memorial Day ideas – Hattiesburg
Nationally:
- May 5 – Cinco de Mayo
- May 8 – Mother’s Day
- May 30 – Memorial Day