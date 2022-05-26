JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of travelers will be on the roads or at airports for the Memorial Day weekend, despite the high cost of gas and flights.

“We are going to have troopers starting midnight, and we are going to be working all night from Monday through midnight,” said Master Sgt. Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

According to AAA, more than 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 8.3% compared to 2021.

“We are doing enforcement. We are going to be out here making sure people are driving safely, making sure people aren’t speeding, making sure people are wearing seatbelts, and most of all, we want to make sure people aren’t driving under the influence with alcohol,” explained Henry.

Air travel is also rebounding by 25% from 2021’s loss. Long lines and packed planes caused some issued for travelers at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“We were here in the airport, then we missed it. So, we spent the night here, and it has been lovely. The hotel was lovely and beautiful. We are checked in now and headed on our way,” said Constance Gains, a traveler.

On the roads, leaders with MHP said they issued more than 4,000 citations and responded to 84 crashes in 2021. They said keeping drivers safe is their priority for the weekend.

“It’s nothing wrong with having fun, but you want to have fun in a safe manner. If you drink, get a designated driver. If you can’t get a designated driver, they have Uber. They have Lyft. They have several ways to get you from Point A to Point B,” said Henry.