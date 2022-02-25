OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — After years of living with discolored and inadequate water, Punkin Water Association customers have voted to dissolve the Mississippi company and switch their water services to the City of Oxford. The PWA Board of Directors moved its monthly meeting to Tuesday and invited customers to decide the matter.

The Oxford Eagle reports water service members voted 431-3 in favor of PWA dissolving and being acquired by the city. PWA currently serves more than 1,200 customers. Over the years, the water system has received numerous complaints about the water which is filled with iron and manganese from the mineral rich land. The change, however, won’t be immediate. The city will officially take over servicing PWA customers around December or early in 2023.