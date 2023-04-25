NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 25, 2023, the director of Visit Natchez Devin Heath, earned the Certified Destination Management Executive designation, the only certification program designed for the destination management industry. The program’s main focus is on vision, leadership, productivity, and implementation of business strategies.

The CDME class this year will be recognized during Destinations International’s Annual Convention in Dallas, Tx on July 18, 2023, through July 20, 2023.

As the industry’s highest professional achievement, the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) program pushes destination leaders to think differently in this constantly changing environment. It is more important than ever for senior executives to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to serve their communities in the greatest capacity. Craig Davis, President and CEO of VisitDalls and chair of the CDME Board of Directors

For more information about CDME or Destinations International, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.