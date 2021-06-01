Upgrades could be coming to the Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Park Service (NPS) in Mississippi will host a virtual public meeting to discuss a road system for the Vicksburg National Military Park.

According to NPS, on June 2, 2021, NPS will host a virtual public meeting to ask for the public’s input on this project.

NPS says they have results from a study that pointed out options that would manage the Park’s roadway to explore ways to make the park more user friendly.

The study follows decades of erosion and slope failures, according to NPS these failures are due to the soil in the area.

The park has been working since November of 2019 to keep the roadways useable, but the rain has eroded the hills, moved the dirt, and caused roadway structures to fail. These failures have limited vehicle access to only one-third of the Park’s roads.

“A comprehensive study of the Park’s roads is important to the Park’s operability. The 16-mile tour road is the primary means by which the public experiences the park” said Carol Daniels, acting superintendent of Vicksburg National Military Park. “We hope that the public will take this opportunity to provide us with their ideas and feedback on ways we might improve safety, traffic flow, pedestrian and recreational access within the park.”

NPS says public commentary will be accepted from June 2 until July 2. Those who wish to share their opinions are asked to submit written comments and participate in a virtual public meeting.

The virtual public meeting session will be held as follows:

When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Virtual-Webex Meeting http://bit.ly/NPSvicksburg Event Password: VICKS1

Dial-in-Number: 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 187 520 8745

The NPS will also accept written comments online or by postal mail for consideration starting on June 2. Comments may be submitted:

Online (the preferred method)

Visit: The National Park Service’s Planning, Environmental and Public Comments (PEPC) website here: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/VicksburgRoadStudy.

Select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, open the “June 2, 2021 Public Meeting” folder and click on the green “Comment Now” button to access the online commenting form

By Postal Mail, send comments to:

Superintendent

Vicksburg National Military Park

3201 Clay Street

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Written comments must be submitted online or be postmarked by July 2 to be considered. Additional opportunities for commenting and public engagement will be offered during the course of the study project.

For more information about the Park-Wide Road Study including public meeting details, virtual log-in instructions and more, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/VicksburgRoadStudy.