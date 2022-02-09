NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department says they were called to investigate two bomb threats at Natchez High School. According to police, they were called to the high school on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at about 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, February 9, 2022 at about 1:30 p.m.

Police say the first time students were re-routed to a safe location and the school personnel were evacuated. Law Enforcement agencies were called in to help with the assistance of their bomb sniffing dogs. Investigators were able to give the school the all clear and the school administration decided to cancel school for the day.

According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a second bomb threat was called into the school for Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The school was cleared again and everyone entering the property was searched for any explosive devices. Police say there were no explosives found and classes resumed for the day.

Police say their investigators were able to track down the source of the bomb threats to two juvenile offenders who have been arrested and placed in the custody of the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.