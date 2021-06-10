Two arrested after man dead following graduation party fight

VARDAMAN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been arrested in north Mississippi after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a pond after a fight at a graduation party.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said Heriberto Mata died Sunday in Vardaman. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan told WCBI-TV that Mata was at a graduation celebration on Saturday that continued into Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Mata approached the DJ about playing longer, and a fight followed. Authorities found Mata’s body in a pond the next day.

Deputies have arrested 48-year-old Cutberto Gutierrez and his 25-year-old son Hoscar on charges of aggravated assault. More charges could be pending.