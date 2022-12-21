JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley.

Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Royal and Hollie were both charged with accessory after the fact.

The shooting left two people injured in the parking lot of the Kroger on Interstate 55 on Sunday, December 18.

Lesean Robins (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Ariel Royal (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Jamarri Holley (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Jones said investigators believe Robins and the female victim were previously or currently involved in a relationship.

Two 20-year-olds were injured and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. The victims were identified as Aalia Lawson and Maurice Barney. According to Jones, Lawson was in stable condition on Monday, but Barney was listed in critical condition.