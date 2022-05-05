JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private university in Mississippi has awarded the third Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship. It is named for the author of “The Hate U Give” and other bestselling young adult novels.

Incoming freshman Dee Holden will receive four years of tuition, room and board at Thomas’ alma mater, Belhaven University in Jackson.

Holden is a U.S. citizen living in Yantai, China. She submitted creative writing samples to apply for the scholarship. The university says Thomas took part in an online meeting April 25 to tell Holden about the award.

Belhaven established the scholarship to honor Thomas, a 2011 graduate.