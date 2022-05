NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive.

The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested.

Natchez High School was put on lockdown at about 2:40 p.m. School officials said the lockdown was a precaution, and students were not in danger. The lockdown ended after 3:00 p.m.