Sheriff: Mississippi suspect dies in New Orleans custody

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sheriff’s office in New Orleans says a man being held at the city’s jail on a Mississippi murder warrant has died.

In a news release the sheriff’s office says the man was found unresponsive during a roll call Tuesday morning.

He was revived, but died later at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says he was being held on $1 million bond on a fugitive warrant from Mississippi.

The release says there were no signs of injury or self harm and that the hospital’s preliminary examination indicates he suffered cardiac arrest.

