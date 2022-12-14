JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area.

At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were taken to a hospital in Greenville with minor injuries.

According to investigators, there is damage in the town of Anguilla. The storms damaged a mobile home park on Highway 61. There are also reports of powerlines down across the highway.

Rankin County EOC Mike Word confirmed four chicken houses were destroyed on Gaddis Myers Road.

Chicken houses damaged in Rankin County (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff)

Chicken houses damaged in Rankin County (Courtesy: Rankin Co. EOC)

The Reservoir Fire Department also reported crews responded to a home Wednesday morning after lightning hit the house. The incident happened on Pine Ridge Circle. No injuries were reported.

There have been reports of fallen trees on Tank Road and West Frontage Road in Terry. Fallen trees and powerlines were also reported on Highway 15 S. at Ed Crowder Road in Jones County.

A tree also fell on the Natchez Trace in Madison County.

Fallen tree on Natchez Trace in Madison County

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office also warned neighbors about flash flooding on Hutchins Landing at Petal Lane.

Flash flooding in Adams County (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Later in the day as the storms moved through the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg police reported flooding on Hardy Street at 21st and on 7th Street near Highway 49. One person had to be rescued from a vehicle.

Roadway flooded along 7th Street near Highway 49 in Hattiesburg (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Hardy & 21st blocked due to flooding, one individual rescued from vehicle in Hattiesburg (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 5,700 power outages in Central Mississippi on Wednesday morning.

The Jackson Airport reported flight delays due to the inclement weather. Travelers can check their flight status with their airline or on the airport’s website.

If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.