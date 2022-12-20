RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ridgeland man pled guilty to making threats against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky.

Prosecutors said Robert Wiser Bates, 39, pled guilty to making threats in interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Bates placed phone calls to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2021, and left voicemails for Walensky that were threatening in nature.

During an interview with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), prosecutors said Bates admitted to making the threatening phone calls and stated that he would kill Dr. Anthony Fauci as well.

Bates is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI.