Reward offered in murder of elderly Mississippi woman

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — Investigators in Mississippi are hoping a $9,999 reward will spark information that will lead to the arrest of the person who killed an elderly woman earlier this month.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen says Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information in the Aug. 12 slaying of 77-year-old Judy Baxter, who was found dead inside her home.

WCBI-TV reports Bowen said the reward’s unusual dollar amount is being offered so that the recipient can remain anonymous.

Rewards over that amount trigger IRS rules that require identification. Bowen says he hopes the reward will prompt someone to come forward with solid details that could help the case.

