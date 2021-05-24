Residents advised against recreation in Jackson waterways

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For the third year in a row, people are being told to avoid swimming, fishing and other recreational activities in the river and creeks of Mississippi’s capital city.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water contact advisory. It is for 11 Jackson creeks and areas of the Pearl River near a wastewater treatment plant in south Jackson.

The advisory is the result of wastewater overflows from the plant and sewer infrastructure problems across the city.

Many of Jackson’s water and sewer pipes are old need to be replaced.

