Relocation of Confederate monument begins in Mississippi

A sparse crowd of lawmakers, lobbyists and security, listen as Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state’s coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Reeves requested the outdoor venue and a limited number of attendees following covid protocol. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Workers are in the process of moving a Confederate monument in northeast Mississippi.

Crews spent part of the weekend taking down the monument that has statues of three soldiers. It has been outside the Lowndes County Courthouse since 1912.

It will be put up near the graves of unidentified Confederate soldiers in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus.

Lowndes County supervisors voted last summer to move the monument away from the courthouse after protesters said it glorified slavery.

The vote happened as protests against racial injustice were happening across the U.S. after the killing of a Black man in Minneapolis police custody.