JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 at about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said.

Several other people involved in the robbery call were not captured and could be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not detail if anyone fired on the officers.