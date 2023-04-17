PICAYUNE, Miss. (WGNO) — A man was taken into custody last week after Mississippi detectives say he hid a gun in his Taco Bell order during a traffic stop.
The Picayune Police Department says around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team conducted a traffic stop on East Canal Street. That’s where detectives found two people: driver Olivia Neff and Devin Mitchell, a passenger in the vehicle.
While detectives say the stop originally resulted from a traffic violation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Police later found distributable amounts of methamphetamine and liquid heroin, along with drug paraphernalia.
However, one other item was found during the search — no mobile order needed. Detectives say Mitchell tried to hide his gun inside a folded quesadilla, concealed in a Taco Bell bag.
Mitchell faces multiple charges in connection to the incident:
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of paraphernalia
We’re told Neff received a simple traffic citation and was released at the scene.
“#tacoboutnotcool,” the police department said upon Mitchell’s arrest.
