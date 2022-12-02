PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who escaped from a Pike County Sheriff’s Office transport van has been captured.

Investigators said Javier Kidd, 19, was captured on December 1 in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. He was extradited back to Pike County and is being held in the Pike County Jail.

Authorities said Kidd jumped out of a Pike County Sheriff’s Office transport van on November 28 at the intersection of 24th Street and LaBranch Street in McComb.

Deputies arrested two people in connection to Kidd’s escape.

On November 29, deputies arrested 19-year-old Xavier Ramos on Avenue E in McComb. He was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid an inmate with escape or to avoid arrest.

Investigators said 27-year-old Fransheka Mark, of McComb, was arrested the same day. She was also charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid an inmate with escape or to avoid arrest.

Their bonds were each set at $40,000. They were also being held at the Pike County Jail.